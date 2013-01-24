Using image reconstruction techniques in computed tomography

Describe your focus of study



As it stands pulmonary angiography conducted in computed tomography, is often done using a dual energy scanner. This results in a data set known as a 'mixed energy data set’.



The attenuation of the pulmonary trunk in a pulmonary angiography is a key factor in its diagnostic value, the higher the attenuation, the better quality the scan. The attenuation is due to the use of iodinated contrast.



The K-shell binding energy for the absorption of X-rays, of iodine, is 33.2 keV, recent advances in image reconstruction technology have to lead to the ability to reconstruct images as a monoenergetic data set using the already completed scan, in this instance, a data set closer to the K-shell binding energy of idone.



By using this form of image reconstruction, iodinated structures will have a higher attenuation, a factor that is critical to a diagnostic pulmonary angiogram.



The project aimed to formalize the benefit in using monoenergetic image reconstruction as part of a general post-processing work up of a dual energy pulmonary angiogram, at no expense of radiation dose to the patient.



Indicate the purpose and objective of the case



Retrospectively measure the use of monoenergetic reconstruction of dual-energy computed tomographic pulmonary angiography and document the increase in attenuation of the pulmonary artery when compared to the conventional data set, using approximately 160 patient scans.



Develop a protocol that will save repeated computed tomographic pulmonary angiography based on the low attenuation of the pulmonary arteries.