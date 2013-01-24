Describe your focus of study



This study aims to demonstrate management of radiation dosage through use of multiple functions of the device. By selecting the “Fluoroscopy save,” option in the image acquisition method during angiography then reversing the output, the DSFS (digital subtraction fluoroscopy save) image can be acquired, which is as efficient as the DSA (digital subtraction angiography) - but with reduced radiation and frame rate



Indicate the purpose and objective of the case





Proper use of the “fluoroscopy save,” option allows for the DSFS to be substituted for cases requiring hand injection DSA images or upper/lower extremity angiography to ultimately allow efficient control over patients’ and operators’ radiation dosage.



Provide brief clinical and patient background



"To best replicate a real clinical situation where a dye is injected into the patient, RANDO Phantom and vessel models were used. A polyvinyl chloride tube was curved to represent the vessel, which was placed inside an acryl box (3mm) with an entry and an exit site for the dye. The Phantom was placed above the box to commence the experiment. The device model used was fluoroscopic equipment, with the table height set at 85cm, SID 110, and FD size 48. The lower body x-ray shield was installed at the table and the glass dosimeter was attached at 2 points: surface of the phantom for surface dose and the location of the operator for neighboring dose, with the detector 1cm away. An auto-injector was used to administer 20mL of the dye at 1mL/sec, with the image acquired through both DSA (hand injection, 1 frame/sec) and DSFS.

Since 2015, over 50 patients have been treated with the above method, with clinical results showing better quality images for both low BMI patients and upper/lower extremity procedures, regardless of sex."