Excelling in cardiac care

“Service and quality improvement for us as an organization is driven by our people, so the partnership has come at a really crucial time,” says Miller. “We have our improvement method and methodology and so it will now be about how the partnership can support further data analysis about how we are working and where our next improvement projects should lay.”



Still in its early years, the partnership is already delivering value. The first two catheter labs have been launched, with staff and patients benefiting from improved workflow, modern environments and integrated medical technologies.



“Having everything in one place and being better integrated means patient flow is improved,” says Muzahir Tayebjee, consultant cardiologist at the Trust. “The new labs and equipment have meant we can be far more efficient, completing multiple examinations in one appointment, reducing the length of exam time, delivering better imaging and more accurate diagnoses, leading to better patient outcomes. It is also now far more comfortable an environment to work in.”