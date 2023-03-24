Search terms

See beyond to a paradigm shift in medical imaging

Connect the power of the enterprise imaging platform with the scalability and security of the cloud

Cloud HealthSuite Imaging

HealthSuite Imaging, the Philips radiology cloud service, is a liberating force in medical imaging IT. It releases healthcare organizations from technological, geographic and economic constraints by providing on-demand access to advanced software applications and tools.

Get comprehensive enterprise imaging delivered as a service subscription model and realize the benefits of Philips HealthSuite Imaging:

Fast, collaborative care to improve patient outcomes

Secure, centralized, data in the cloud

High available services

Scalable, future-facing, cost-effective model

Give radiologists and IT teams what they need

Proven results with a complete range of services

1,040+

hospitals connected globally

238+

million

exams stored and managed in the cloud by Philips

167+

images

archived every second in all the Philips datacenters globally

99.99%

uptime guaranteed

available for mission critical applications

27M+

new exams ingested and managed in the cloud

during the last 12 months using 11 secure data centers around the world

Our clinical and cloud expertise, now powered by Amazon Web Services

Seconds and minutes count in healthcare. Philips and Amazon Web Services have partnered to move data management to the cloud. This partnership will improve processing speed, stability, security, and mobility, while helping you leverage new machine learning and AI capabilities.

HealthSuite Imaging may not be available in all regions. Please consult your local Philips representative for more details.

