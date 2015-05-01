Classifying Bilirubin

Newborn jaundice is caused by the normal destruction of red blood cells resulting in elevated bilirubin levels. Bilirubin is found in two distinct forms -“it's either bound to albumin, which prevents it from leaving the circulation and passing into the skin, or bilirubin is unbound or free” allowing it to pass into the skin and the brain, said Dr. De Luca.



In an effort to better understand the bilirubin that is circulating in the brain, which is potentially the most concerning, he examined the relationship between these bound and unbound forms in both transcutaneous (skin) and serum (blood) levels. His research methodology included simultaneous measurements of transcutaneous bilirubin (TcB) and unbound bilirubin (UB), obtaining samples from 194 jaundiced neonates. With other factors accounted for, a significant correlation was found between these two measurements, according to Dr. De Luca.



His research findings indicate that the free or unbound portion of bilirubin (UB) is responsible for the bilirubin that passes through the skin and this unbound portion is also known to cross into the brain. With no direct way to measure brain bilirubin levels, this correlation is important for clinicians to identify the high-risk newborns, Dr. De Luca said. Therefore, he postulates that bilirubin testing with a non-invasive TcB monitoring may best reflect the neurotoxic effects associated with unbound bilirubin levels.

Measuring Free or Unbound Bilirubin

In terms of medical research and methodology, “it is true that the only source of bilirubin circulating through the skin is free bilirubin, but this doesn't mean that all of the free bilirubin is passing into the skin.