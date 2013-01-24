A Triangulation of Care

A vital component of the JETSET program is the Philips BiliChek noninvasive transcutaneous bilirubin (TcB) measuring device. “Using the BiliChek device gives all healthcare professionals that work with newborn babies the ability to objectively monitor bilirubin levels. That knowledge can give breastfeeding mothers the confidence to persist with their feeding choice — if they know what the level is, they know it's fine to keep breastfeeding,” Dr. Menakaya says.

Midwives who can measure TcB levels in a home environment are better able to identify newborns in need for further testing and treatment and refer them for hospital care promptly. However, in the majority of cases, they are able to instill breastfeeding confidence in the parents and this helps to reduce jaundice-related hospital readmissions for their newborns.

The JETSET program serves as an excellent example of triangulated, carefully choreographed care from the hospital to home, drawing on resources from the physician, patient and midwife.

Paybacks for Health Systems

At Hillingdon Hospital, many of the hospital's fundamental goals are being met through the JETSET program objectives including: breastfeeding promotion, the introduction of new resources e.g., first feed sticker, breastfeeding assessment tool (BFAT), engaging increased numbers of breastfeeding support workers, and adoptin

clear integrated care pathways on how to treat healthy jaundiced babies.

The JETSET program recognizes that every newborn has the potential to develop jaundice, but according to Dr. Menakaya, using the BiliChek device as part of a comprehensive management program “empowers professionals to make rational decisions with parents about a jaundiced baby.” With the program in place, the JETSET team reports significant changes in three critical areas: a reduction in hospital readmissions due to jaundice, reductions in treatment for jaundice and an increase in the number of breastfeeding mothers. “We introduce a very specific plan with pregnant mothers right through to their delivery – identifying jaundice promptly, managing it efficiently and promoting breastfeeding – a very comprehensive approach because we use the BiliChek machine,” says Dr. Menakaya. “While breastfed newborns are at higher risk of developing jaundice, this program actually led to improved breastfeeding rates,” says Dr. Menakaya.

JETSET data points to statistical improvements in multiple patient care areas. Over the course of a calendar year, Dr. Menakaya reports reduced readmission rates from 28 to 19 visits, decreased lengths of stay for admitted babies from 87.2 to 45.5 hours, a successful breastfeeding rate of 81 percent. The program also ensured prompt treatment of babies with an average time of 77 minutes from door to treatment for readmitted babies with severe hyperbilirubinemia.