The high percentage of newborns who develop jaundice combined with the move towards shorter stays in the maternity ward requires increasingly innovative ways to diagnose and manage this common condition to avoid readmission.

Left untreated, jaundice can lead to serious medical issues, including brain damage, so providers need clinically effective tools to help detect and treat it—with as little as possible discomfort to the infant and disruption to the mother and family.

We are committed to helping care providers deliver effective jaundice management and breastfeeding programs, while giving new parents the support they need throughout the critical first days of their infant’s life.