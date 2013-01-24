Stories of success from real survivors

In the conversation about sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and automated external defibrillators (AEDs), it's easy to get lost in discussions about defibrillation or features like QuickShock. You begin to think of an AED as a box of electrical features and a heart as an organ separate from a person.

But SCA isn't just about hearts and AEDs aren't just about boxes. They are about people, real people. The AED conversation is a human one about individuals like yourself, who can save a life or be saved.

On this page, we recognize the people impacted by AEDs. We applaud the ones who used an AED and celebrate the ones who were saved. We remember that AEDs are really about helping each other when we need it most.

