Search terms

What is the need for digital pathology and how is it streamlining the diagnostic process?

By Philips ∙ May 01, 2024 ∙ 4 min read

Pathology

Diagnostic and clinical informatics

While cancer cases are growing[1], the number of pathologists worldwide is not[2]. Philips digital pathology helps reduce the pressure on pathologists by streamlining workflow, sharpening diagnostic processes, facilitating partnership and enabling collaboration regardless of location. Digital pathology can increase productivity by up to 18%[3] because it eliminates time-consuming administrative tasks, reduces costs and enhances lab performance. Digitized workflow streamlines the diagnostic process and connects teams to maximize resources, while unified patient data supports informed decision-making.

Article at a glance

  • Cancer cases are growing: With new cancer cases projected to rise nearly 70% within the next two decades, pathologists have to manage a steadily increasing workload[1]
  • The pathologist workforce is shrinking: AAMC reported an 11.3% drop in the number of active pathologists between 2 010-2015, and 63.2% of active pathologists said they expect to retire in the next decade[2]
  • Digital pathology can increase productivity by up to 18%[3] because it eliminates time-consuming administrative tasks, reduces costs and enhances lab performance

What is digital pathology?

Digital pathology allows pathologists to leave the microscope behind and increase productivity

Philips digital pathology aims to reduce the pressure on pathologists by streamlining workflow, sharpening diagnostic processes, facilitating partnership and enabling collaboration regardless of location.

Digital pathology could have immediate implications for patient care as well: the digital workflow could eliminate issues with handling materials and could detect abnormalities as they occur. Digitization also means pathologists no longer have to worry about the risk of losing or damaging specimens. The application of this technology could increase productivity by up to 18%[3] because it eliminates time-consuming administrative tasks, reduces costs and enhances lab performance. Technology, both in the field of scanning and IT, has now finally met the necessary standards for digital pathology in terms of software maturity and network, computing and storage capability.

Clinical pathology laboratories outside of the U.S. that have completed their transition to digital pathology include Saint-Joseph Hospital in France, Hospitals Granada in Spain, Hall im Tirol and Innsbruck in Austria, IDEXX (globally) and Finn in the UK. The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution[4] is allowed to be marketed for primary diagnostic interpretation and sign-out of digital pathology slides prepared for formalin-fixed paraffin embedded (FFPE) tissue.

Person looking at the Digital Pathology - Pathology Scanner SG series

Is digital pathology right for you? Planning ahead and making the business case

Making a good business case for digital pathology is all about planning ahead. Figure out what you want your digital laboratory to look like, what changes you need to make and where you need to invest. When you have the answers to those questions, you should be able to make a smooth transition and get a favorable return on your investment. In the long-term, digital pathology’s benefits outweigh its costs. Digital pathology simplifies logistics, saves time and allows pathologists to work more efficiently. Philips has a business case tool that can help labs decide if the transition to digital pathology is right for them.

Advantages of digital pathology in logistics and diagnostic time

The first main advantage to digital pathology is logistics. You don’t have to go through your physical archives anymore, you don’t need an administrative assistant to manage your storage and filing systems and you can save money by optimizing your staff and space requirements.

You might be interested in reading the Histopathology article “Evaluating the benefits of digital pathology implementation: Time savings in laboratory logistics” by Alexi Baidoshvili, Anca Bucur, Jasper van Leeuwen, Jeroen van der Laak, Philip Kluin and Paul J van Diest. The second main advantage is diagnostic time. Digital diagnostics, including viewing slides digitally, is faster than the microscope. That means you increase both capacity and efficiency. On top of that, the quality of digital diagnostics is actually better than that of slide-based work.[5]

In a traditional laboratory, a glass slide is moved several times from the archive to the pathologist workstation and back. With digital slides, these unnecessary logistics are eliminated. The work becomes both faster and more convenient, and personnel can be allocated to other work.

Advantages of digital pathology in logistics and diagnostic time

Assess the potential benefits of going digital when it comes to pathology

To enable the profession to harness the full potential of digitization, Philips has created a unique resource, the Digital Pathology Business Case Tool. Its algorithms map out the unique process flow analysis of a lab and provide the means to present the strongest possible financial argument to the key stakeholders in healthcare organizations. The data combines Philips evidence-based analysis with the independent experience of European labs already benefiting from digital workflow.

This is helpful in assessing the potential of a fully digital histopathology workflow. Digital pathology is not just streamlining slide assessment. Crucially, the tool enables a lab to map out its own unique process flow analysis. It presents a core template which can be customized with data relevant to the specific challenges or specializations of a particular hospital. The breadth of detailed cost projections that the tool provides includes process input and investment expenditure, ranging from the costs involving scanners and changes in IT infrastructure, to the provision of the algorithms that underpin the image analytics.

As part of quantifying workflow cost reductions for a post-digitization environment, it looks at the current cost of archiving, existing infrastructure for example microscopes and other renewals, maintenance, floor space, repeat work due to breakages, as well as the cost of the algorithms for image analytics. Once the lab’s individual data is incorporated, the system creates a business case based on several financial modelling methods including the ones that are supported by Philips Capital. This is a complimentary resource, with Philips also providing the service of its experts if labs need assistance in carrying out this information-gathering analysis.

Contact an expert

Brochure digital pathology

Download (966.0KB)
image of Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solutions

Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solutions

Enter a new era of efficiency and patient care with the transformation to digital pathology

Related stories

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

Footnotes
 

[1] World Cancer Report, WHO (2014)
[2] Physician Specialty Data Report, AAMC (2016)
[3] Alexi Baidoshvili, webinar 'The benefits and challenges of digitizing your workflow', Mar 1, 2017 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM CET
[4] The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution has obtained market access clearance as IVD for primary diagnosis in approx. 50 countries, such as EEA (European Economic Area), USA, Canada, Japan, South Korea, and other countries in Asia, Middle East and South America.
[5] Productivity gains: Philips DCP survey (2018)

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.