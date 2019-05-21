Home
Philips

EuroPCR
Join us

at PCR e-Course

 

Meet Philips at the World-Leading Course in Interventional Cardiovascular Medicine

EuroPCR

Join us

at PCR e-course

25-27 June

    See clearly. Treat optimally.

    At Philips, we are committed to helping you identify opportunities to enable better collaboration and workflows across your enterprise, with the goal of improving patient outcomes at lower costs. To get there, providers need data that spans the patient’s full history, and integrates seamlessly with cutting-edge technologies and devices that can drive improvements in precision diagnosis, proposed treatment and follow-up.

     

    By partnering with clinicians, we can make a difference in minimally invasive treatment. Our purpose is to deliver seamless solutions, engineered to help you decide, guide, treat and then confirm the right carefor every patient in real time. We integrate best-in-class imaging systems and software, with specialized diagnostic and therapeutic devices to help healthcare providers see clearly and treat optimally. Together, we open doors to more innovative health technology - resulting in simplified workflows, improved outcomes, reduced costs, and - more patients getting back to living the lives they love.

     

    From precise diagnosis to minimally invasive interventions to health information management, our cardiovascular solutions are designed to help you deliver the right care in the right amount of time by seamlessly connecting people, data and technology.

     

    There’s no limit to what we can do together. Because today health knows no bounds, and neither should healthcare.                

     

    There’s always a way to make life better.

    Read more about our vision

    Join us at PCR

    Join us at PCR e-course on 25, 26, 27 June 2020

     

    Discover our latest innovations in cardiovascular care on Philips virtual booth, attend live demos, watch panel discussions and interviews on topics of interest. 

     

    Date: 27 June | Time: 08:15 - 09:00 Ultra low contrast: new skills and technologies for next frontier in PCI

    • Importance of minimal use of contrast and which technologies can support that Dr. Goran Stankovic

    • Role of imaging and co-reg in patients with kidney insufficiency Dr. Dariusz Dudek

    • New developments in angiographic techniques and Co-reg Dr. Javier Escaned

    • Co-Reg in MVD PCI, including LMS bifurcation Dr. Billal Patel
    • Discussion and Take-Home messages 

    Date: 26 June | Time: 17:00 - 21:00 Interview: Join us to learn on 2yr pooled deferred data from Define flair and Swedeheart 

    Interviewer: Davide Capodanno

    Presenter: Javier Escaned

    Introducing IntraSight, Philips new interventional applications platform

    intrasight video
    A new experience in image guided therapy for Structural heart disease treatment with FlexArm.

    Image guided therapy

    It offers you unlimited imaging flexibility and exceptional positioning freedom to help your heart team to optimize your suite performance and deliver superior care, now and in the future.

    interactive experience flexarm

    A new experience in image guided therapy for Structural heart disease treatment with FlexArm.


    It offers you unlimited imaging flexibility and exceptional positioning freedom to help your heart team to optimize your suite performance and deliver superior care, now and in the future.
    Agenda

    Solutions

    Explore our solutions and products across the care continuum

      Eagle Eye Platinum Digital IVUS catheter

      Eagle Eye Platinum  

      • #1 choice of physicians for intravascular imaging (in the US).*
      • GlyDx hydrophilic coating for increased lubricity
      • A long, rapid exchange lumen for improved pushability
      85900P
      Verrata Plus Pressure guide wire

      Verrata Plus  

      • New in-line clip connector for improved work flow
      • New high fidelity sensor for reliable pressure measurement
      • Reliably connect and disconnect with confidence
      989604186571
      DoseWise Portal 2.0 Radiation dose management solution

      DoseWise Portal 2.0  

      • Take control of CT dose
      • Broaden control in the interventional suite
      • Effectively monitor peak skin dose in high dose patients
      895001
      Azurion 7 C12 &amp; Azurion 7 F12 Image-guided therapy system

      Azurion 7 C12 & Azurion 7 F12  

      • Floor- or ceiling-mounted image-guided therapy system with a 12" flat detector
      • Provides hi-res imaging over a large field of view, making it ideal for cardiac interventions
      • Includes the ClarityIQ imaging technology for excellent visibility at ultra low X-ray dose levels
      NCVD003
      IntelliSpace Cardiovascular Multi-modality image and information management solution

      IntelliSpace Cardiovascular  

      • Access information where and when you need it
      • Scale solution as required
      • Easily access intelligent tools
      NOCTN198
      SyncVision Precision guidance system

      SyncVision  

      • iFR Co-registration
      • IVUS Co-registration
      • iFR and IVUS Tri-Registration
      IGTDSYNC
      Dynamic Coronary Roadmap See clearly, guide confidently

      Dynamic Coronary Roadmap  

      • Real-time, automatic, motion compensated coronary imaging for guidance
      • Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence
      • Seamless integration into standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice
      DCR01
      EchoNavigator Live echo and live X-ray fusion tool

      EchoNavigator  

      • Offers live guidance for structural heart disease procedures that rely on TEE ultrasound imaging
      • Brings live echo tissue information directly on fluoroscopy imaging
      • Markers placed on the soft tissue structures within the echo image automatically appear on the X-ray
      OPT08
    What's trending

    Press inquiries:

     

    For EuroPCR, Press Inquiries, please contact

     

    Fabienne van der Feer

    fabienne.van.der.feer@philips.com

    Twitter: @PhilipsLiveFrom  

     

