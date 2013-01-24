Our Consumer Care agents are available to support you. It may be that operating hours are modified, or you might hear some additional background noise during the call. The agents are working from home to ensure their health and safety.
Self-help options are available here 24/7, or find your contact options here.
Service centers in some countries are temporarily closed or operating on limited capacity. We advise you to contact your local service center before visiting.
The measures we are taking are for the health and safety of all. This is our main priority. We appreciate your understanding during this unprecedented situation.