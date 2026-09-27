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2 year warranty
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XV1210/01 Replacement Filter Replacement Filter
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XV1210/01
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Replacement kit compatible with Bagless Vacuum 1000 Series*. The kit contains the exhaust and motor filters. It is recommended to replace filters once a year. - English
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