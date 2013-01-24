Precise sound, auto fit
Flat, foldable headphones with lightweight housing for superb music enjoyment on the go.The 40-mm speakers with deluxe FloatingCushions allow for full multi-directional adjustment of ear shells, creating a superior sound and natural fit See all benefits
The deluxe super soft ear cushions enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.
The newly innovated deluxe FloatingCushions design of these Philips headphones allows for full multi-directional auto-adjustment of the cushions, without the need for the traditional C-hinge construction. This results in a seamless design, which ensures optimum stability by applying an evenly distributed pressure force onto the user's head and ears, therefore creating a strong, ownable story in terms of comfort and fit.
Aluminium is light and strong and has a look that complements the headphone's cool design.
The headphones can be folded flat for easy carrying and convenient storage when not in use
With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy hands-free calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.
With dynamic 40 mm speaker drivers, these headphones deliver a crystal clear sound experience coupled with a bass-thumping performance
Superior drivers reproduce precise audio quality, delivering the deepest rich bass and crystal clear treble in every piece of music you listen to
Download the Philips Headset App to personalise the sound of your headset as well as the remote to Answer/End call, Play/Pause music, Adjust volume +/- and Change tracks.
