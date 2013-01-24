Home
    Flat, foldable headphones with lightweight housing for superb music enjoyment on the go.The 40-mm speakers with deluxe FloatingCushions allow for full multi-directional adjustment of ear shells, creating a superior sound and natural fit

    Headband Headset

    Precise sound, auto fit

    Flat, foldable headphones with lightweight housing for superb music enjoyment on the go.The 40-mm speakers with deluxe FloatingCushions allow for full multi-directional adjustment of ear shells, creating a superior sound and natural fit See all benefits

      Precise sound, auto fit

      With deluxe FloatingCushions

      • On-ear
      • White
      Sound isolating super soft ear cushions

      Sound isolating super soft ear cushions

      The deluxe super soft ear cushions enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.

      Natural comfort fit from deluxe memory-foam FloatingCushions

      Natural comfort fit from deluxe memory-foam FloatingCushions

      The newly innovated deluxe FloatingCushions design of these Philips headphones allows for full multi-directional auto-adjustment of the cushions, without the need for the traditional C-hinge construction. This results in a seamless design, which ensures optimum stability by applying an evenly distributed pressure force onto the user's head and ears, therefore creating a strong, ownable story in terms of comfort and fit.

      Lightweight but durable aluminium outer ear shells

      Lightweight but durable aluminium outer ear shells

      Aluminium is light and strong and has a look that complements the headphone's cool design.

      Easy portability from the flat-folding design

      Easy portability from the flat-folding design

      The headphones can be folded flat for easy carrying and convenient storage when not in use

      Integrated microphone and call button

      Integrated microphone and call button

      With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy hands-free calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

      A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      24 k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra-reliable connection

      You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

      40 mm speaker drivers deliver big sound performance

      With dynamic 40 mm speaker drivers, these headphones deliver a crystal clear sound experience coupled with a bass-thumping performance

      Precise audio from superior speakers

      Superior drivers reproduce precise audio quality, delivering the deepest rich bass and crystal clear treble in every piece of music you listen to

      Personalise your sound and buttons via the Philips Headset App

      Download the Philips Headset App to personalise the sound of your headset as well as the remote to Answer/End call, Play/Pause music, Adjust volume +/- and Change tracks.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        18–23,000  Hz
        Impedance
        24 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        106 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        24.2  cm
        Length
        9.5  inch
        Width
        16.7  cm
        Width
        6.6  inch
        Height
        23  cm
        Height
        9.1  inch
        Net weight
        0.4293  kg
        Net weight
        0.946  lb
        Gross weight
        0.9701  kg
        Gross weight
        2.139  lb
        Tare weight
        0.5408  kg
        Tare weight
        1.192  lb
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71940 3
        Number of consumer packages
        3

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22.5  cm
        Height
        8.9  inch
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Width
        7.7  inch
        Depth
        5  cm
        Depth
        2.0  inch
        Net weight
        0.1431  kg
        Net weight
        0.315  lb
        Gross weight
        0.2467  kg
        Gross weight
        0.544  lb
        Tare weight
        0.1036  kg
        Tare weight
        0.228  lb
        EAN
        69 23410 71940 6
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Finishing of connector
        24k gold-plated
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        15.5  cm
        Width
        6.1  inch
        Height
        18.5  cm
        Height
        7.3  inch
        Depth
        4.3  cm
        Depth
        1.7  inch
        Weight
        0.1431  kg
        Weight
        0.315  lb

