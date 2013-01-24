Natural comfort fit from deluxe memory-foam FloatingCushions

The newly innovated deluxe FloatingCushions design of these Philips headphones allows for full multi-directional auto-adjustment of the cushions, without the need for the traditional C-hinge construction. This results in a seamless design, which ensures optimum stability by applying an evenly distributed pressure force onto the user's head and ears, therefore creating a strong, ownable story in terms of comfort and fit.