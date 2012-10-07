Search terms

In-Ear Headphones

SHE4600/00
    With 15 mm speakers and bass beat vent, these earbud headphones are valued for enhanced bass performance. Airy rubberised soft body provides a comfortable, secure fit inside your ears. 3 sizes of interchangeable earbud for custom fitting. See all benefits

      Comfortable fitting with changeable cushioned caps

      • Black
      15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

      15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

      Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

      Air cushioned caps for superb cushioning comfort

      Air between the cap and the driver gives you a soft feel like a pillow as it reduces the pressure on your ears.

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep, rich bass.

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      24 k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra-reliable connection

      You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

      A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        18–22,000  Hz
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        30  mW
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Speaker diameter
        15  mm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        CCAW

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        nickel plated
        Type of cable
        copper

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.3  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.0134  kg
        Gross weight
        0.0592  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0458  kg
        EAN
        69 23410 71659 7
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Soother
        Depth
        1,0  inch
        Gross weight
        0.131  lb
        Height
        6.8  inch
        Net weight
        0.030  lb
        Tare weight
        0.101  lb
        Type of shelf placement
        Soother
        Width
        3.7  inch

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        35.8  cm
        Width
        21.5  cm
        Height
        18.3  cm
        Net weight
        0.3216  kg
        Gross weight
        1.99  kg
        Tare weight
        1.6684  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71659 4
        Gross weight
        4.387  lb
        Height
        7.2  inch
        Length
        14.1  inch
        Net weight
        0.709  lb
        Tare weight
        3.678  lb
        Width
        8.5  inch

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        10.5  cm
        Width
        8.8  cm
        Height
        16.9  cm
        Net weight
        0.0402  kg
        Gross weight
        0.2218  kg
        Tare weight
        0.1816  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 71659 1
        Gross weight
        0.489  lb
        Height
        6.7  inch
        Length
        4.1  inch
        Net weight
        0.089  lb
        Tare weight
        0.400  lb
        Width
        3.5  inch

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        1.4  cm
        Depth
        0.6  inch
        Height
        2.5  cm
        Height
        1,0  inch
        Weight
        0.0118  kg
        Weight
        0.026  lb
        Width
        0.8  inch
        Width
        2  cm

