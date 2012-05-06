Search terms

1

In-Ear Headphones

SHE3501PP/00
  • Bass sound Bass sound Bass sound
    -{discount-value}

    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE3501PP/00

    Bass sound

    Ultra-small in-ear design from this Philips SHE3501PP/00 headphone with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small, efficient speakers for bass sound. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    In-Ear Headphones

    Bass sound

    Ultra-small in-ear design from this Philips SHE3501PP/00 headphone with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small, efficient speakers for bass sound. See all benefits

    Bass sound

    Ultra-small in-ear design from this Philips SHE3501PP/00 headphone with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small, efficient speakers for bass sound. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    In-Ear Headphones

    Bass sound

    Ultra-small in-ear design from this Philips SHE3501PP/00 headphone with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small, efficient speakers for bass sound. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

      Bass sound

      Compact earphones with soft caps

      • Purple
      Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

      Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

      Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

      Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

      Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

      Ultra small, lightweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for many hours listening.

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

      With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

      Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

      The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for a high-intensity listening experience.

      A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Rubberised cable relief enhances durability

      To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        1.3  cm
        Width
        0.5  inch
        Height
        2.1  cm
        Height
        0.8  inch
        Depth
        1.3  cm
        Depth
        0.5  inch
        Weight
        0.01  kg
        Weight
        0.022  lb

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.208  kg
        Height
        10.5  cm
        Length
        18  cm
        Net weight
        0.06  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        6
        Tare weight
        0.148  kg
        Width
        7  cm
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 71540 2
        Gross weight
        0.458  lb
        Height
        4.1  inch
        Length
        7.1  inch
        Net weight
        0.132  lb
        Tare weight
        0.326  lb
        Width
        2.8  inch

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.041  kg
        Height
        12.5  cm
        Length
        30  cm
        Net weight
        0.24  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Tare weight
        0.801  kg
        Width
        19.5  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71540 5
        Gross weight
        2.295  lb
        Height
        4.9  inch
        Length
        11.8  inch
        Net weight
        0.529  lb
        Tare weight
        1.766  lb
        Width
        7.7  inch

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Soother
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Soother
        Depth
        2.6  cm
        Gross weight
        0.028  kg
        Height
        17.25  cm
        Net weight
        0.01  kg
        Tare weight
        0.018  kg
        Width
        5  cm
        EAN
        69 23410 71540 8
        Depth
        1,0  inch
        Gross weight
        0.062  lb
        Height
        6.8  inch
        Net weight
        0.022  lb
        Tare weight
        0.040  lb
        Width
        2.0  inch

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated

      • Sound

        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        100  dB
        Type
        Dynamic
        Frequency response
        12 - 22,500  Hz

      What's in the box?

      Packaging photograph - highres 1447x756

      Other items in the box

      • 3 sizes of ear caps transparent

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.