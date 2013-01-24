Fresh shave, more comfort
Philips AquaTouch shaver 3000 gives you a convenient and comfortable wet or dry shave. With 5D Pivot and Flex heads, ComfortCut blade system and 60 minutes of shaving See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy a clean shave that follows your face's contours with 5 directional pivot, flex and floating movements. The head reaches your face at the ideal angle and adjusts to the curves of your face and neck, creating smooth contact with your skin.
Get a clean shave that's comfortable on your skin. Rounded blade caps shield 27 self-sharpening blades to gently cut hair just above skin level and help the shaver glide smoothly over your skin.
Get a convenient dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.
Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.
Shave for up to 60 minutes after a 1 hour charge. The shaver only operates when not charging.
In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.
Get a consistently clean shave every time with 27 self-sharpening precision-engineered blades.
Finish your look with the built-in trimmer. It's ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming your sideburns.
Designed to prevent nicks and cuts for a clean and protective shave. The Skin Protection System glides smoothly across your skin with its rounded-head profile, while keeping your skin protected.
Use the intuitive indicator to see the remaining charge in 3 stages. You'll also be able to easily see when the battery is low, charging and quick charging.
Store the shaver at home or on the go with the convenient travel pouch.
