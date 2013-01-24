High fidelity, premium quality
Philips Fidelio S2 headphones are precisely engineered to deliver natural, balanced sound, revealing every detail as the artist intended. Amazing sound presented in a lightweight yet durable design for true comfort and pleasure on the go. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
High-resolution audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16 bit/44.1 kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes high-resolution audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether you are enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.
Each speaker driver is carefully handpicked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure delivery of the most balanced, natural sound. The 13.5-mm drivers utilise high-power neodymium magnets to deliver deep bass impact, transparent mid-range and refined high frequencies.
The ergonomically designed earshell is protected by a high-gloss finish in a classic piano-black lacquer finish, which not only imparts a premium look and feel but also durability and resistance to scratches. The protective coating makes the earphones easy to clean and even easier to bring along with you anywhere you go. Just give them a wipe and they'll look as good as new.
Layered Motion Control (LMC) drivers feature a multi-layered polymer diaphragm that encases a layer of damping gel. Unlike traditional single-layer drivers at higher audio frequencies, which are rigid and reproduce uncontrolled and unnatural timbre, our LMC driver's multiple layers form a non-rigid boundary to hold a layer of gel in shape. The gel absorbs and dampens any exaggerated energies, resulting in a smooth and flatter frequency response, and therefore a more balanced, natural and refined high frequency range.
The Fidelio S2 in-ear headphones feature an in-line remote and microphone so you can switch easily between your music and calls. Stay connected with important people – and your music, always.
The metal housing is meticulously engineered to reduce resonance and vibration, delivering authentically precise sound marked by incredible sound detail.
The Fidelio S2 earphones are ergonomically shaped to fit your ear's natural curve, all the while dispersing pressure. Its lightweight copper alloy construction and superior materials ensure long-lasting comfort, allowing you to experience true comfort as you enjoy your music to the fullest.
Every aspect of your Fidelio in-ear headphones is carefully designed for an exceptional music enjoyment experience – always. Their innovative dual-colour flat cable – made from high-quality, durable yet stylish material – has anti-tangle properties, allowing you to freely get into your music on the go, without spending any time and energy sorting out the cable. Smart, smooth and easy all the way.
The Fidelio S2 in-ear headphones come with 5 pairs of acoustically-sealed silicone tips to ensure a snug fit as well as longer lasting comfort.
Your Fidelio in-ear headphones come with their very own stylish and protective carrying pouch. You can rely on this durable pouch, made from custom-moulded EVA, to keep your Fidelio headphones safe – and in style – always.
The semi-closed back architecture, combined with large, premium-quality drivers, ensures greater bass extension, while the design itself is optimised to minimise sound leakage. Front pressure equalisation channels allow for more detailed and balanced sound, which reduces the occlusion effect for a more natural listening experience.
Enhance your listening experience with the Comply™ Foam Tips, which come in 2 custom options. The snug S-series tips provide stay-in-place fit coupled with amazing all-day comfort, while the Ts-series ensures excellent noise insulation, allowing you to tune out from the world and into your music.
Sound
Design
Accessories
Connectivity