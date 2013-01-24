Home
Hairclipper series 1000

Hair clipper

QC5010/00
    This super-easy Philips hair clipper enables you to create any style you want in up to 8 length settings from 1-21 mm. Just select the right hair length, lock and go. The contour-following comb will ensure a smooth and even haircut.

      Super easy hair clipper

      Select length, lock, go

      Contour-following comb for speed and comfort

      Contour-following comb for speed and comfort

      The contour-following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

      SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

      SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

      Revolutionary wave-shaped, self-sharpening blades channel and cut hair for a precise and even result.

      8 integrated length settings up to 21 mm

      Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfort

        Handling
        Ultra-light design

      • Power system

        Usage
        Corded only

      • Maintenance

        Lubrication
        Blades need no oiling
        Guarantee
        2-year worldwide guarantee

