Other items in the box
- soft pouch
- iPhone in-line control
High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
Fidelio L1 headphones combine the highest standards in sound and comfort for an authentic listening experience. Expertly engineered for natural sound as faithful to the original as possible. Exquisitely crafted for long-lasting comfort. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The neodymium drivers respond to all your music's dynamics. The design includes a vent in the centre which emphasises the middle and low frequencies, producing the acoustic energy that brings extended yet controlled bass and a transparent mid-range. The drivers also feature a light voice coil that gives the system nimble response to match the pace of your music and deliver high-definition sound.
Aluminium earshells selected for their strength reduce unwanted vibration and resonance. They are mounted on a layer of engineering plastics to make the headphones even more stable. As a result they dampen vibration as effectively as possible for accurate, incisive sound.
A pre-tilted driver matching the ear cup's natural angle directs the sound straight into the ear canal. This means much less of the colouration that can occur when sound reflects off the outer ear, together with a more realistic soundstage and enhanced comfort.
Each material used for the Fidelio L1 has been carefully selected for longer listening comfort. Deluxe memory foam ear-pads provide an ergonomic fit. Not only does the foam mould itself perfectly to the shape of your ear, but it also forms a seal that preserves the best bass response and reduces unwanted outside sounds.
The semi-open back design combines the balanced, transparent sound of an open back with the deep bass and noise isolation expected from a fully closed back. It includes finely woven, acoustically resistant fabric built into the acoustic grilles for controlled noise isolation, minimal leakage and reduced ambient noise.
iPhone remote, mic, 6.3 mm adapter and pouch.
Acoustics engineers test and handpick each driver, pairing them for the best stereo experience
Excellent noise isolation yet retaining spatial music experience
Our acoustics engineers have designed the Fidelio L1 to account for all the minute details that affect how listeners hear sound, such as how the ear reflects sound and resonates in response. We've also drawn on extensive research with discriminating listeners to discover the true, balanced sound characteristics they prefer. The result is that these headphones have been engineered to reproduce sound as faithful to the original as possible and attuned to modern recording styles.
Oxygen-free cable for high quality signal transmission
Premium design in aluminium, real leather, protein leather and fabric
