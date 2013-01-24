Frequency response tuned to discerning listeners' preference

Our acoustics engineers have designed the Fidelio L1 to account for all the minute details that affect how listeners hear sound, such as how the ear reflects sound and resonates in response. We've also drawn on extensive research with discriminating listeners to discover the true, balanced sound characteristics they prefer. The result is that these headphones have been engineered to reproduce sound as faithful to the original as possible and attuned to modern recording styles.