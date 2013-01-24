Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Hairclipper series 5000

Pro clipper

HC5100/13
Find support for this product
  • Professional clipper Professional clipper Professional clipper
    -{discount-value}

    Hairclipper series 5000 Pro clipper

    HC5100/13
    Find support for this product

    Professional clipper

    The Philips Pro hair clipper is designed to give you a quality cut or shave. The strong steel blades, a durable, linear copper motor coil, extra-long cord and various click-on combs are designed to give you a sharp cut, time after time. See all benefits

    Hairclipper series 5000 Pro clipper

    Professional clipper

    The Philips Pro hair clipper is designed to give you a quality cut or shave. The strong steel blades, a durable, linear copper motor coil, extra-long cord and various click-on combs are designed to give you a sharp cut, time after time. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all series-hair-clippers
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Professional clipper

      More performance, less bumps

      • Copper motor coil
      • Durable, steel blades
      • 2.8 m cord
      • 7 click-on combs
      Durable, linear motor runs up to 4 times longer*

      Durable, linear motor runs up to 4 times longer*

      The Philips hair clipper is designed with a linear motor for constant, durable cutting power; performing up to 4 times longer*.

      Sharp blades for a close, precise cut

      Sharp blades for a close, precise cut

      The sharpened, stainless steel blades cut the hair at skin level, giving a close cut.

      Strong steel blades last up to 4 times longer*

      Strong steel blades last up to 4 times longer*

      Philips Pro steel blades are designed to withstand chips and cracks, lasting up to 4 times longer*.

      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a two year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility.

      Adjustable blades with close precision from 0.5 mm to 3 mm

      Adjustable blades with close precision from 0.5 mm to 3 mm

      With a convenient thumb lever adjustment, the blades can be set to achieve a bold cut as well as trim stubble without using a comb. Additional combs will give you additional freedom to play with multiple hair styles.

      Textured handle for easy, non-slip grip

      Textured handle for easy, non-slip grip

      A smart textured handle for a comfortable grip.

      Extra-long 2.8 m cord

      Extra-long 2.8 m cord

      The extra-long cord gives you a greater reach to easily move around while clipping.

      Specially designed blade tips for less cuts

      Specially designed blade tips for less cuts

      The tips of the Philips blades are designed to reduce the risk of cuts while clipping your hair or beard.

      Special blades for less skin damage

      Special blades for less skin damage

      The Philips clipper is designed to ensure less bumps while creating your own unique style. Making you feel proud and confident.

      Click-on hair combs for the best clipping results

      Click-on hair combs for the best clipping results

      The clipper comes with 7 click-on hair combs. Select a desired length with each different comb and achieve a consistent smooth, even trim, time after time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        41 mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Length selection
        Thumb lever

      • Accessories

        Attachments
        7 hair combs
        Barber tools
        Styling comb and scissors
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Lubrication oil
        Power cord
        Extra long 2.8 m

      • Power system

        Motor
        Copper motor coil
        Operation
        Corded only

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Linear motor runs up to 4 times longer compared to previous model
          • Blades last up to 4 times longer compared to leading brand

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.