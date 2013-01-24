Home
    Have all the convenience of a compact sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurised steam. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Compact powerful ironing system

      • 90 gr
      Ergonomic and lightweight 1.2 kg iron

      Ergonomic and lightweight 1.2 kg iron

      The ergonomic design of the iron facilitates comfortable ironing by putting less strain on the wrist. The upwardly sloping handle ensures a natural position reducing strain during ironing. The iron design also prevents the repetitive movements caused by placing an iron on its heel. The iron is light (1.2 kg) for an easy and comfortable ironing experience.

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

      Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

      Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam. Pressurised steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

      Smooth-gliding, durable stainless-steel soleplate

      Smooth-gliding, durable stainless-steel soleplate

      Continuous steam up to 90 g/min

      The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfortable ironing

        Anti-scale management
        Easy Rinse
        Cord length
        1.9  m
        Ergonomic iron design
        Ergonomically designed iron for comfortable ironing
        Hose length
        1.7  m
        Safe in use
        Overheat safety stop
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        800  ml

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 90 gr/min
        Pressurised Steam
        Up to 4  Bar
        Soleplate
        Optimal vent pattern
        Vertical Steam
        Continuous vertical steam

      • Easy to use

        Control
        Temperature ready light
        Easy to set up and store
        • Compact design
        • Easy cord and hose storage
        Reaching tricky areas
        • Button groove
        • Steam tip

      • Technical specifications

        Boiler wattage
        1370
        Frequency
        50–60
        Iron wattage
        800
        Start-up time
        6
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        319 x 199 x 166
        Product weight
        5.25

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

