Steam iron

GC4620
  Removes creases easily
    Steam iron

    GC4620

    Removes creases easily

    Ironing is smooth and effortless with this iron's SteamGlide soleplate. Its powerful steam and easy gliding make it the ideal combination to remove creases and get great results! See all benefits

    Steam iron

    Removes creases easily

    Removes creases easily

    Steam iron

    Removes creases easily

      Removes creases easily

      Powerful ironing with SteamGlide soleplate

      • Auto Shut Off
      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      The Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

      Extra long 3 m cord for maximum reach

      Extra long 3 m cord for maximum reach

      With the extra-long 3-m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

      Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

      The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

      Steam boost up to 165 g for the most stubborn creases

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included in pack
        Cord binder for easy cord storage

      • Comfortable ironing

        Additional comfort
        • 360 degree cord freedom
        • Soft grip
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        Cord length
        3  m
        No leakage
        Drip-stop system
        Safe in use
        • Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
        • Exceeds international drop test standards
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        350  ml

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 40 gr/min
        Reaching tricky areas
        Steam tip
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam Boost
        Up to 165 gr/min
        Vertical Steam
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Control
        • Temperature ready light
        • Variable steam settings
        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide soleplate

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50–60
        Power
        2400
        Voltage
        220 - 240

