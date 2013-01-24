Power with precision
For easy removal of the toughest creases, this powerful steam iron with Ionic DeepSteam is just what you need. Together with the SteamGlide soleplate, it gives you great gliding with powerful steam, reaching deep into the garment.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Power with precision
For easy removal of the toughest creases, this powerful steam iron with Ionic DeepSteam is just what you need. Together with the SteamGlide soleplate, it gives you great gliding with powerful steam, reaching deep into the garment.
Power with precision
For easy removal of the toughest creases, this powerful steam iron with Ionic DeepSteam is just what you need. Together with the SteamGlide soleplate, it gives you great gliding with powerful steam, reaching deep into the garment.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Power with precision
For easy removal of the toughest creases, this powerful steam iron with Ionic DeepSteam is just what you need. Together with the SteamGlide soleplate, it gives you great gliding with powerful steam, reaching deep into the garment.
The ionisation process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
The Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.
Heat protective cover allows immediate safe storage.
Steam boost up to 100 g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.
With the extra-long 3-m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!
Accessories
Comfortable ironing
Crease removal
Easy to use
Smooth gliding
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions