Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Steam iron

GC3588
  • Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort
    -{discount-value}

    Steam iron

    GC3588

    Great results, minimum effort

    This Philips steam iron not only offers you extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra long cord and water level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Steam iron

    Great results, minimum effort

    This Philips steam iron not only offers you extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra long cord and water level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother! See all benefits

    Great results, minimum effort

    This Philips steam iron not only offers you extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra long cord and water level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Steam iron

    Great results, minimum effort

    This Philips steam iron not only offers you extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra long cord and water level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all steam-iron
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Great results, minimum effort

      3 x easier

      • 3 m cord
      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Your Philips steam iron's Drip-Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function.

      Extra long 3 m cord for maximum reach

      Extra long 3 m cord for maximum reach

      With the extra-long 3-m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

      Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

      Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

      The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfortable ironing

        Additional comfort
        • 360 degree cord freedom
        • Extra-clear water level indicator
        • Soft grip
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        Cord length
        3  m
        No leakage
        Drip-stop system
        Water tank capacity
        300  ml

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 35 gr/min
        Reaching tricky areas
        • Pointed tip
        • Steam tip
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam Boost
        Up to 100 gr/min
        Vertical Steam
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Easy to set up and store
        • Extra-large water inlet
        • Integrated cord storage solution
        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide soleplate

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50–60
        Power
        2300
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        328 x 129 x 163
        Product weight
        1.64

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.