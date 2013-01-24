Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Steam iron

GC2860/02
  • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Steam iron

    GC2860/02

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2100 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Steam iron

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2100 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2100 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Steam iron

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2100 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all steam-iron
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Built to perform, day after day

      With new SteamGlide soleplate

      • 2100 W
      • 32 g/min steam
      • 95 g steam boost
      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Your Philips steam iron's Drip-Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

      Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal.

      Constant high steam output

      Constant high steam output

      2100 Watt enables constant high steam output.

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

      Steam boost up to 95 g for the most stubborn creases

      Steam boost up to 95 g for the most stubborn creases

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Continuous steam output
        32  g/min
        Steam boost
        95  g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Power
        2100  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2  m
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Extra stability
        Rubber bumper

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.2  kg
        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5  cm
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.