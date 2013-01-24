Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

FeatherLight

Steam iron

GC1418/36
Find support for this product
  • Removes creases faster* Removes creases faster* Removes creases faster*
    -{discount-value}

    FeatherLight Steam iron

    GC1418/36
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all steam-iron
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Removes creases faster*

      Reduces your ironing time up to 30%

      • Steam 13 g/min
      • Non-stick soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 1200 Watts
      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water, and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale from your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      Continuous steam output up to 13 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 13 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 13 g/min

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Watertank filling door prevents water spilling

      Watertank filling door prevents water spilling

      Water tank filling door to prevent the water from spilling accidentally from the watertank

      Steam boost up to 60 g for the most stubborn creases

      Steam boost up to 60 g for the most stubborn creases

      The iron's 60 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      360º swivel for easy manoeuvrability

      With this flexible swivel, which rotates in all directions, it is easier to manoeuver the iron over the board

      Variable steam settings to suit every garment

      Variable steam settings let you select the perfect amount of steam for each fabric, so you get professional ironing results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Non-stick
        Continuous steam output
        13  g/min
        Steam boost
        60  g
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Power
        1200  W

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self-clean

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Tested against Philips HD1172 on a mixture of fabrics

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.