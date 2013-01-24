Home
Diva

Dry iron

GC122/36
    Diva is the new Philips dry iron with the slim tip soleplate, which reaches easily in the trickiest places. Comfortable handle with texturing and a large and easy temperature control make the iron easy to use.

      • Non-stick soleplate
      • 1200 W
      • 6 ft. (1.7 m) cord length
      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Slim-tip soleplate reaches easily into tricky areas

      The slim tip of the soleplate allows you to reach easily into the trickiest areas, such as between the buttons, in pleats and in the corners.

      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.

      Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

      The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

      Cord winder for easy cord storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest so that the appliance is easy to store.

      The lightweight iron means you can iron with less effort

      The lightweight iron combined with the non-stick coating helps to glide easily and remove wrinkles faster.

      Easy temperature control

      An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.

      Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

      Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the soleplate temperature has reached the set level.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Non-stick
        Power
        1200  W

      • Easy to use

        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove
        Long-lasting cord
        Yes
        Comfortable handle
        Yes
        Easy cord winding
        Yes
        Lightweight iron
        Yes

      • Full control

        Easy temperature control
        Yes
        Temperature light indicator
        Yes

