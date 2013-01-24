Home
Steam iron

GC1010/01
    Steam iron

    GC1010/01

    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function.

    Steam iron

    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function.

    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function.

    Steam iron

    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function.

      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      Speed shaped soleplate

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

      Calc-clean to prevent your iron from scale build-up

      Calc-clean to prevent your iron from scale build-up

      The calc-clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles from your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

      Linished soleplate

      Linished soleplate

      Linished soleplate

      1200 W steam iron with 150 ml water tank

      1200 W steam iron with 150 ml water tank

      The steam iron has 1200 W power, and a 150 ml water tank

      Continuous steam of 15 g/min

      Continuous steam of 15 g/min

      Continuous steam of 15 g/min

      Thin soleplate for better heating

      Thin soleplate for better heating

      Vent design for uniform steam

      Vent design for uniform steam

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Linished
        Steam output
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        15  g/min
        Power
        1200  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        150  ml

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self-clean

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220  V
        Frequency
        50 - 60 Hz

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

