Gladiator

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8445/01
  Reliable cleaning power
    Gladiator Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8445/01

    Reliable cleaning power

    This 1800 W vacuum cleaner has a 3-litre dust compartment with a crevice and small nozzle on board to help you reach into nooks and crannies. This vacuum also has a HEPA filter for optimal filtration, a telescopic tube and rubber wheels. See all benefits

      Reliable cleaning power

      Accessories within reach

      • 1800 W
      1800 W motor for strong suction power

      1800 W motor for strong suction power

      1800 W motor generates strong suction power for excellent cleaning results.

      HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

      HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

      This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that cause respiratory allergies. To maintain effective filtration, replace the HEPA filter every 6 months.

      s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag

      s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag

      s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag that is widely available and easily recognisable by its logo. It is suitable for bag vacuum cleaners from Philips, Electrolux, AEG, Volta and Tornado.

      Electronic power control

      The electronic power control on the appliance makes it possible to select the right suction power for the surface you are vacuuming.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Colour
        Red metallic

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Exhaust filter
        HEPA filter
        Dust capacity
        3  l

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On board
        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        37  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1600  W
        Input power (max)
        1800  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        82  dB
        Suction power (max)
        275  W
        Vacuum (max)
        29  kPa

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Action radius
        9  m
        Cord length
        6  m

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        5  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

