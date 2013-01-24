Home
Hair clipper

CC5060/17
  Designed for kids, made for mums
    Hair clipper

    CC5060/17

    Designed for kids, made for mums

    We have designed a hair clipper that's quieter, safer and easier to use, for flawless haircuts every time, as we think giving your kids a haircut should be a pleasant experience!

    Hair clipper

    Designed for kids, made for mums

    Designed for kids, made for mums

    Hair clipper

    Designed for kids, made for mums

      Designed for kids, made for mums

      Corded and cordless use for maximum power and freedom

      Corded and cordless use for maximum power and freedom

      Use your Philips trimmer corded or cordless with the recharged battery for maximum power and freedom.

      Skin friendly blades and comb to prevent scratching

      Skin friendly blades and comb to prevent scratching

      The uniquely rounded blades and comb tips prevent scratching the skin.

      Strong lithium-ion battery for optimal power use

      Strong lithium-ion battery for optimal power use

      This product has a powerful lithium-ion battery with quick charge so you can charge the product in only 1 hour and get 50 minutes of use.

      Contour-following comb for speed and comfort

      Contour-following comb for speed and comfort

      The contour-following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

      Compact and lightweight for easy and less tiring handling

      Compact and lightweight for easy and less tiring handling

      Includes scissors, cape, pouch

      Includes scissors, cape, pouch for all your needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfort

        Handling
        Ultra-light design

      • Power system

        Usage
        Corded/cordless
        Charging time
        8 hours
        Running time
        45 minutes
        Battery type
        Li-Ion

      • Accessories

        Barber tools
        Styling comb, scissors and cape
        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Protective pouch
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Comb type
        Contour following
        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Number of length settings
        15
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 3  mm
        Range of length settings
        up to 42  mm
        Rounded tips
        Skin friendly

      • Design

        Shape
        Ergonomic

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free - No Oil need
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

