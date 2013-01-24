Home
StraightCare

Vivid Ends straightener

BHS675/00
    Put your hair in the spotlight

    Vivid ends straightener is our first straightener designed to protect your fragile ends. Thanks to our premier SplitStop Technology, you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Vivid ends straightener is our first straightener designed to protect your fragile ends. Thanks to our premier SplitStop Technology, you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends! See all benefits

      Put your hair in the spotlight

      Up to 95% split-free ends*

      • with SplitStop technology
      • for split-end prevention
      • Ionic conditioning
      • Keratin infusion
      SplitStop Technology for ultimate split-end prevention

      SplitStop Technology for ultimate split-end prevention

      Our secret to ultimate split-end prevention is the new SplitStop Technology. It provides a unique combination of UniTemp sensor and our smooth ceramic plates to protect the health of your hair. The UniTemp sensor prevents your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat and our styling plates guarantee minimal friction for ultimate split-end protection.

      UniTemp sensor for beautifully styled hair with less heat

      UniTemp sensor for beautifully styled hair with less heat

      The UniTemp sensor prevents your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat by providing a more consistent styling temperature for improved performance: Get the same results with a 20°C lower heat setting**. Create the perfect style with healthy-looking ends that are full of life.

      Keratin infusion for better care

      Keratin infusion for better care

      Keratin is the hair's essential ingredient which makes it strong, healthy and gorgeous looking. The ceramic is enriched with keratin to take even better care of your hair.

      More care with ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      More care with ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.

      Extra-Long plates (105 mm) for fast and easy straightening

      Extra-Long plates (105 mm) for fast and easy straightening

      The straightening plates have a professional length of 105 mm, leading to faster and easier straightening.

      Ceramic coating for smooth gliding and damage prevention

      Ceramic coating for smooth gliding and damage prevention

      The smooth ceramic-coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling with smooth gliding.

      11 digital temperature settings for absolute control

      11 digital temperature settings for absolute control

      Digital display with 11 temperature settings up to 230°C gives you absolute control to adjust the temperature to your hair type for damage prevention.

      Cool tip to easily create curls and waves

      Cool tip to easily create curls and waves

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool. You can safely hold it while you're curling to create beautiful curls, waves and bouncy styles.

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

      This styler has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8-m power cord length.

      Auto shut-off for safe use

      Auto shut-off for safe use

      This styler has been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 30 min.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Heat-up time
        30 sec
        Heater Type
        High-performance heater
        Maximum temperature
        230  °C
        Plate size
        25 x 105 mm
        Voltage
        110-240  V

      • Features

        Auto shut-off
        After 30 minutes
        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        Ionic Care
        Yes

      • Service

        Guarantee
        2-Year Worldwide Guarantee

          • after simulating 2 years of straightening usage at 200°C of average European, split-free hair
          • * hair temperature and consumer test compared with HP8344

