Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

DryCare Advanced

Dryer

BHD184/00
1 Awards
  • Active heat protection, for 22% more shine*. Active heat protection, for 22% more shine*. Active heat protection, for 22% more shine*.
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    DryCare Advanced Dryer

    BHD184/00
    1 Awards

    Active heat protection, for 22% more shine*.

    Continuous change of hot and cold airflow provides a pleasant sensation for hair and scalp. The 2200 W drying power and TurboBoost setting give you the quick, powerful drying and styling you need. See all benefits

    DryCare Advanced Dryer

    Active heat protection, for 22% more shine*.

    Continuous change of hot and cold airflow provides a pleasant sensation for hair and scalp. The 2200 W drying power and TurboBoost setting give you the quick, powerful drying and styling you need. See all benefits

    Active heat protection, for 22% more shine*.

    Continuous change of hot and cold airflow provides a pleasant sensation for hair and scalp. The 2200 W drying power and TurboBoost setting give you the quick, powerful drying and styling you need. See all benefits

    DryCare Advanced Dryer

    Active heat protection, for 22% more shine*.

    Continuous change of hot and cold airflow provides a pleasant sensation for hair and scalp. The 2200 W drying power and TurboBoost setting give you the quick, powerful drying and styling you need. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hair-dryers
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Active heat protection, for 22% more shine*.

      • ThermoBalance sensor
      • Ionic
      • 2200 W
      ThermoBalance provides active temperature protection

      ThermoBalance provides active temperature protection

      ThermoBalance is an innovative Philips technology that provides smart and superior protection for your hair. The sensor continuously detects the air temperature and constantly adjusts it for fast, healthy drying. When the ThermoBalance Sensor is activated, the LED is on. You may then feel pleasant and constant temperature changes, preventing the formation of damaging hotspots on your hair. Your hair and scalp are actively and constantly protected from overheating.

      2200 W of fast, high-performance drying power

      2200 W of fast, high-performance drying power

      This 2200 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional setting, the Cool Shot provides a burst of cold air. Use after styling to set and finish your style.

      3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control

      3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control

      Easily set and control the heat and speed settings to create the perfect style. Choose from 3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control and precise drying and styling

      Slim airflow concentrator for perfect brushing

      Slim airflow concentrator for perfect brushing

      The slim styling nozzle concentrates the flow of air through the 11 mm opening for precision styling on specific areas. Great for touch-ups or to set your style.

      Massaging diffuser to maximise volume and boost curls

      Massaging diffuser to maximise volume and boost curls

      The asymmetric massaging diffuser has a unique asymmetric design that is contoured to the head, making it easier and more intuitive to use. The diffuser spreads the flow of air across the hair, drying hair more healthy, boosting volume and reducing frizz. The rubber pins can be used to massage and stimulate the scalp and improve hair vitality. For best results, hold close to the crown and root area and let the diffuser's massaging pins add bounce and shape curls.

      Turbo boost for extra-fast drying

      Turbo boost for extra-fast drying

      The turbo boost button increases the airflow, to dry your hair even more quickly.

      Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static and condition the hair to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      A rubberised hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.

      1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8 m cord.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Ceramic coating
        No
        Cool Shot
        Yes
        Diffuser
        Yes
        Dual voltage
        No
        Foldable handle
        No
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Ion conditioning
        Yes
        Nozzle / Concentrator
        Yes
        Number of attachments
        2
        Travel Pouch included
        No

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Frequency
        50–60  Hz
        Motor
        DC Motor
        Power
        2200  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Wattage
        2200  W

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          • ThermoBalance setting vs the highest setting of the product. Test done on European hair.

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.