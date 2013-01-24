Home
AquaTouch

Wet and dry electric shaver

AT750/16
    The Aquatec seal of the Philips shaver ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. See all benefits

      wet shave with shaving gel or foam

      Super Lift and Cut
      Flexing heads
      Optimised for use with gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort

      Optimised for use with gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort

      Aquatec seal for a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Optimised for use with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort, even in the shower.

      Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

      Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

      Rounded low-friction protection heads adjust to the curves of your face to limit skin damage.

      For a comfortably close shave

      For a comfortably close shave

      For a close shave, the dual-blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably closer.

      Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

      Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

      With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used in the shower

      40+ minutes of cordless shaving on one charge

      40+ minutes of cordless shaving on one charge

      40+ minutes of cordless power for 14 shaves. Fully charges in 8 hours so it's always ready when you are.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Super Lift and Cut
        Contour following
        Dynamic contour response

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 1 LED indication
        • Battery full indication
        • Battery low indication
        • Charging indication
        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • Cordless operation
        Cleaning
        • Quick rinse hair chamber
        • Fully waterproof
        Shaving time
        40+ minutes
        Charging time
        8 hours

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Design

        Finishing
        • Decopanel ribbed Vital Blue
        • Front Shell (plain) Black
        Colour
        Black and Vital Blue
        Handle
        • Easy grip
        • Rubber grip

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W
        Stand-by power
        0.5  W

      • Service

        Replacement head
        • HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
        • Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

