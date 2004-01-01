USB clock for Professional TVs
This accessory is created specifically for Professional TVs. It provides an efficient solution for permanent time display in guest rooms and can be conveniently attached to the TV via USB. There is no additional power source needed.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This clock is always accurate without a need to set the time separately. Via the USB connection the display automatically syncs with the accurate time that the TV receives via the broadcast signal.
The clear and high quality clock display combines easy visibility from throughout the hotel room with pleasant luminosity to avoid disturbance during the night.
The luminosity of the clock display can be configured to different levels and be switched off completely.
