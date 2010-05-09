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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with Ergo base, USB, Audio

220B2CB/00

Eco-friendly display for enhanced productivity

Eco-friendly, EPEAT Gold certified Philips 220B2 Business display with ZeroWatt switch, 0.1watt Soft off mode, Ergo Base, Stereo Audio and a USB Hub enhances your productivity

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Eco-friendly display for enhanced productivity

  • 22'' (55.9 cm) B-line

  • WSXGA+

Tilt and swivel adjustment for an ideal viewing angle

Screen tilt and swivel is a mechanism built into the base permits the monitor to swivel and tilt backward or forward.

SmartPower: Up to 50% power saving

SmartPower is an artificial intelligent technology which dynamically analyzes the content of the screen image to achieve power saving. The backlight intensity can be controlled automatically and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs

Energy Star for energy efficiency and low power consumption

Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov

Technical Specifications

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