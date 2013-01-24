Home
Chicken Fillet with Brie and cured Ham

Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 15 minutes, Cooking time: 15 minutes
Ingredients

  • 2 large chicken fillets
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 4 small slices Brie cheese
  • 1 tablespoon chives, finely chopped
  • 4 slices cured ham

Directions

  • Preheat the airfryer to 180°C.
  • Cut the chicken fillets into four equal pieces and slit them horizontally to 1 cm from the edge. Open the chicken fillets and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover each piece with a slice of Brie and some chives.
  • Close the chicken fillets and tightly wrap a slice of ham around them. Thinly coat the stuffed fillets with olive oil and put them in the basket.
  • Slide the basket into the airfryer and set the timer to 15 minutes. Roast the chicken fillets nicely brown and done. Delicious with mashed potatoes and stir-fried witloof chicory.
  • TIP Replace the Brie by another cheese, such as Gouda, Cheddar or Gruyère.
