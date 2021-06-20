Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Consumer products
HD2581/01 Daily Collection Toaster
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
View product

Daily Collection Toaster

HD2581/01

The browning from my Philips Toaster is uneven

When your Philips Toaster toasts your bread unevenly, please discover in the following lines why this happens.

One slice of bread

When you toast one slice of bread only, the browning might vary slightly from one side to the other. Do not worry: this is normal (there is nothing wrong with your toaster).

Different thickness of bread

The heat absorption would vary slightly based on the thickness of bread.

Deformed bread slice

If the slice of bread is deformed, then it might not be evenly toasted.

You can help prevent this by making sure loaves of bread are not stored on top of each other as this could deform the shape of the bread.

Rough bread surface

The browning produced by your toaster will be more even on pre-sliced bread from a shop or bakery. If the surface of the slice of bread is rough, then it might not be evenly browned.

If you cannot get bread that is machine-sliced, slice your own bread using a bread knife, making sure its surface is even.

Troubleshooting

Dispensing (1)
Other faults (1)
Device (1)

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D/10 or SA1300/02.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.