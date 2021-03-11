Home
HX6731/02 Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Sonic electric toothbrush
Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6731/02

My Philips Sonicare toothbrush does not charge

Is your Philips Sonicare toothbrush not charging? Use these possible causes and solutions to try and solve this charging issue yourself.

Not using the original charger

Make sure that you use the original charger that came with your Philips Sonicare toothbrush. The charger that came with your toothbrush may not be compatible with another Philips Sonicare Toothbrush. 

The DiamondClean series requires different glass chargers. Although the chargers may look the same, they are not compatible. See the table below to check if you are using the correct charger with your Sonicare Toothbrush.
 
Handle NameDiamondCleanDiamondClean SmartDiamondClean 9000
Code on bottom of handleHX93, HX934, HX935, HX936, HX937HX992, HX993HX991
Code on bottom of charger baseHX9100Type: CBA1001, CBA2001, CBA3001Type: CBA5001, CBA4001

Toothbrush is not fully charged

Place your toothbrush handle on the charger. If you see the battery indicator light blinking, or if you hear a beep, it means that your toothbrush is charging. Fully charge your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush for 24 hours.

If the flashing light turns off at some point during charging, this is normal.

Note: DailyClean 1100 model HX34.. models do not have a battery light. These toothbrushes beep twice when placed on the charger to indicate they are charging. 

Socket is not working

Try another appliance in the same socket. If that appliance is also not working, the issue might be with the socket. Try a different outlet to fully charge your Philips Sonicare toothbrush. You might need to reset a GFCI outlet.

Interferences

Metal surfaces or other chargers may interfere with your charger. Make sure that the charger is not placed on a metal surface or near other chargers. Place the charger in a different position and try again.

 

Toothbrush is placed incorrectly in the charging glass or on the charging pad

If your toothbrush comes with a charging glass or wireless charging pad, make sure that the bottom of your toothbrush is touching the centre of the charging glass or charging pad.

For toothbrushes compatible with the Sonicare App

Your toothbrush gets software updates when connected to the app. This happens through firmware updates. Some of these updates improve charging capability.

Follow these steps to check if you have the latest firmware installed on your toothbrush handle:

Update (or download) the latest version of the Philips Sonicare app from the App Store or Google Play.
Open the Philips Sonicare app
Tap on the menu icon in the top left corner
Go to "My Products"
Select your toothbrush
Select "Handle update" to see if any updates are available
If you have updates available, please update the firmware of your handle by following the instructions from the Philips Sonicare app.

If none of these tips solved your issue then please contact us or try our troubleshoot assistant for further support.

