White smoke comes out of my Philips Airfryer

If white smoke comes out of your Philips Airfryer, please find out below how to simply solve this yourself.

Food with a high fat content has been used



If you cook food with a high fat content very often, you can use one of the accessories below depending on the model you have: A snack cover

A splatter-proof lid

A variety basket

Note: White smoke does not harm your Philips Airfryer or the cooking process. If you're using food with a high fat content, please stop cooking and use a handful of kitchen paper to soak up the oil on the bottom of the pan of your Philips Airfryer or pour off any excess oil. After that, you can continue cooking.If you cook food with a high fat content very often, you can use one of the accessories below depending on the model you have:White smoke does not harm your Philips Airfryer or the cooking process.

The fat reducer is not in the pan while cooking with fatty ingredients If your Airfryer came with a fat reducer accessory, you should always use it while cooking with fatty ingredients. This fat reducer accessory will prevent the formation of white smoke.



If you forgot to put the fat reducer in your Philips Airfryer before you started cooking, place the fat reducer in the pan and then continue cooking.

The pan still contains greasy residues from previous use Greasy residues from previous use can cause white smoke to come out of your Airfryer. In this case, please stop cooking and carefully remove any residues from the pan of your Airfryer. To prevent this from happening again, please clean the pan, basket and heating element of your Philips Airfryer thoroughly after every use.

Breading or coating did not adhere properly to the food Thin pieces of breading can cause white smoke to come out of your Airfryer. In this case, firmly press breading or coating to food to ensure it sticks to the food.